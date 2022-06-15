BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland landmark Memphis Kiddie Park announced it would be closed Wednesday because of the extreme heat.

Northeast Ohio is under a heat advisory. Temperatures will be in the 90s and will feel much warmer with the heat index in the triple digits.

“With the heat alert for tomorrow, and for the health and safety of our staff and visitors, Memphis Kiddie Park will not be open,” the park announced on its Facebook page.

The 70-year-old park has 11 classic amusement park rides, mini-golf and concessions.

Parking is free and there is no entrance fee. Each ride costs one $2.75 ticket.