BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is set to reopen on Monday, January 30.

According to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works, the bridge will open to all traffic starting at 5 p.m.

The bridge has been closed since May 9 after an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency.

“I want to thank the residents of Cuyahoga County for their patience and commend the employees in our Public Works Department for their hard work as we get set to reopen the bridge next week,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne. “Closing a bridge – especially one that is used by approximately 22,000 vehicles a day – is a difficult decision but was absolutely necessary in this instance to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Memphis Ave. bridge was originally built in 1928, the release said. In 2020, Cuyahoga County entered a $6.4 million contract with Independence Excavating, Inc.

The project is being paid for through county, state and federal funds, the release said.

Minor cosmetic work, such as painting and landscaping, will start in the spring. No additional closures are expected, the release said.