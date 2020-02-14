Watch Now
Memorial service planned for Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger will be remembered at a memorial service next week.

The 145-pound bull mastiff passed away on Feb. 7 after suffering a stroke. He was 6 years old.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 at DeJohn Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills. There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. The event is open to family and fans.

Swagger made his debut with the Browns in 2014. He ran through the tunnel of FirstEnergy Stadium at every home game. Swagger retired in October and was replaced by his son, SJ.

Both dogs are from FD Farms in Rootstown, operated by Fred and Debby McLaughlin. Their son, Justin, served as handler for Swagger and SJ.

