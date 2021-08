BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A memorial fund has been set up for the family of Max Soviak, the Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Thursday’s Afghanistan terror attacks.

The Village of Berlin Heights made the information available in a Facebook post:

You can make a donation at any Civista Bank or mail a check/money order to the bank at 24 East Main Street in Berlin Heights, Ohio.

There is also a meal train set up for the family and you can find that here.