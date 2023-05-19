CLEVELAND (WJW) – Memorial Day weekend is a chance to honor those in the U.S. military who lost their lives serving this country.

Here is a look at some of the events happening in Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day:

Parades & Ceremonies:

Aurora Memorial Day

The American Legion and VFW host services at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on May 29 starting at 10:15 a.m. It’s followed by a procession to Aurora Cemetery.

Avon Lake parade and ceremony

The parade is 10 a.m. on May 29 followed by a ceremony at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Bath Memorial Day observance

The service will be on May 29 at noon at Bath Veterans’ Memorial Park.

For the first time in over a decade, the ceremony is scheduled to also include an aircraft flyover just after 12 p.m.

Brecksville parade and ceremony

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on May 29 at city hall and goes to Highland Drive Ceremony.

Broadview Heights parade and ceremony

The parade begins at the Crossings Shopping Center on May 29 at 9 a.m. The parade will continue to the community amphitheater where there will be a memorial ceremony.

Bedford parade and ceremony

The parade starts on May 29 at 10:15 a.m.

Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

A traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held on May 30 from 11 a.m. – noon at 3 Public Square in Cleveland.

Euclid Memorial Day parade

The parade starts at Lakeshore Boulevard and runs down 222nd Street to city hall from 10 a.m. to noon. The Korean War Veterans, Lake Erie Chapter 112, with Commander Tony Mazzolini will lead this year’s parade and graveside services.

Graveside Services will be at Euclid Cemetery starting at 7:45 a.m. and St. Paul’s Cemetery starting at 8:15 a.m.

Services at the Veterans Memorial will be held next to Euclid Public Library following the Parade at around 11 a.m.

Independence Memorial Day Services

Services begin at 9:30 a.m. on May 29 at the Veterans Monument on Public Square. Then, there’s a procession to Maple Shade Cemetery. After the services, Independence High School Marching Band will play at Discount Drug Mart before a hot dog cookout. All cookout donations benefit the I.H.S. Marching Band.

Lake View Cemetery

The ceremony on the iconic Cleveland cemetery is at 10:30 a.m. on May 29. It is free, but registration is required.

Painesville Memorial Day parade

The parade will be held on May 29 starting at 10 a.m. The parade route will go from Riverside Cemetery to Evergreen Cemetery.

Mentor Memorial Day parade & ceremony

The City of Mentor will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Mentor Cemetery located at 6881 Hopkins Road on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be proceeded by a parade that will start at 9:30 a.m. at Heinen’s parking lot located at 8850 Mentor Avenue.

Navarre Memorial Day observation

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. in Navarre Park on May 29.

North Ridgeville Memorial Day parade

The parade is at 9:45 a.m. on May 29 at the senior center. It ends at Ranger Stadium with a service from the North Ridgeville Lions Club and VFW Post 9871

Shaker Heights Memorial Day Service

The services start at 9 a.m. on May 29 at city hall, followed by the parade down Van Aken Boulevard to the Van Aken District.

Warrensville Heights parade

The Warrensville Heights parade begins at 10 a.m. on May 29.

Uniontown parade, ceremony and car show

The parade will begin at Veterans Memorial Park on 1900 Steese Road on May 29 at 10 a.m. The ceremony and car show events will follow.

Festivals & Events:

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is home to this event from May 26 to May 29. Enjoy the ribs and live music, and check out the classic Corvettes on display.

Blossom Time

The weekend-long event in Chagrin Falls features a 5.25-mile run, a hot air balloon launch, food trucks and live music.

Canton Memorial Day Flea Market

On May 27-29, the Canton flea market will be open with around 1,000 vendors that sell everything from produce to antiques and collectibles

Memorial Day nature play

The Cleveland Metroparks nature center will host a scavenger hunt, story trail, craft, and pond dipping. Pond dipping will be held from 11:30 a.m. – noon and then 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

51st Annual Tremont Greek Festival

For food, music and entertainment all Memorial Day weekend, head to the Tremont Greek Festival from May 26 at 3 p.m. – May 29 at 11 p.m.

Have a Memorial Day event you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “Memorial Day 2023” in your email subject line.