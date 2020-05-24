1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Memorial Day tradition: Local veteran passes out poppies in remembrance of fallen officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic have cut-in to a time-honored Memorial Day weekend tradition: the passing out of poppy flowers to remember those lost in battle.

The tradition dates back to World War I and the famous John McCrae poem “In Flanders Fields,” which speaks of the poppies blowing in fields where fallen soldiers are buried.

However, one local veteran says he isn’t going to allow the pandemic to stop the tradition for him.

Dave Domzalski spent the majority of his Saturday outside Drug Mart in Independence, passing out poppies to customers.

Domzalski says people have been very supportive and generous. He plans to be back out there again next year over Memorial Day weekend.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral