Memorial Day tradition: Local veteran passes out poppies in remembrance of fallen officers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic have cut-in to a time-honored Memorial Day weekend tradition: the passing out of poppy flowers to remember those lost in battle.

The tradition dates back to World War I and the famous John McCrae poem “In Flanders Fields,” which speaks of the poppies blowing in fields where fallen soldiers are buried.

However, one local veteran says he isn’t going to allow the pandemic to stop the tradition for him.

Dave Domzalski spent the majority of his Saturday outside Drug Mart in Independence, passing out poppies to customers.

Domzalski says people have been very supportive and generous. He plans to be back out there again next year over Memorial Day weekend.