Memorial Day shopping: These retailers will be open on the holiday

(WJW) — Memorial Day is just around the corner and it can be a big shopping weekend. FOX 8 has assembled a guide of retailers that will be open during the holiday.

The following businesses will be open on Memorial Day:

Big Lots

Big Lots stores will be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Big Rewards shoppers will earn $10 BIG Bucks coupons for each $100 spent.

Home Depot

Home Depot will be open for regular store hours on Memorial Day, typically 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Most Kohl’s stores will be open from10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kohl’s store pickup orders must be placed at least two hours before closing time.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be open for regular hours from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s will be open during its regular Monday hours, which are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Curbside pickup closes two hours early.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. This is an earlier holiday closing time, as the wholesale club is usually open until 8 p.m. on Mondays.

Target

Target will be open during regular hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s will be open for it’s regular hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open regular business hours, which vary by location. Visit the grocer’s website to find your local store hours.

Walmart

Walmart will be open during regular hours, which differ by location. Most Walmart stores are open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Curbside pickup closes at 8 p.m.