Memorial concert remembers Daniel Ripepi, gives back to local K-9 units

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hundreds of people packed Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland Wednesday night for great music and a great cause.

Family and friends of Danny Ripepi hosted the first ever “Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert” benefitting first responder K-9 units throughout Northeast Ohio.

“He was the most gracious person you’d ever meet. He always had a smile and he always had time,” said Anthony Ripepi, Danny’s brother.

Danny was a father of six and vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home. He died last September when a dump truck with a raised bed hit a highway sign on I-480 and the sign landed on his car.

“It’s a shock, obviously. What we do, we do with others. When it’s home, it’s a different avenue,” said Anthony.

For the Ripepi family, an avenue towards healing included honoring Danny’s legacy by giving back to the community.

Proceeds raised from the concert will be used to purchase four K-9 units for local agencies. This includes the dog, the training and equipment.

“We all have canines, we all have pets. He was all about giving back. When we thought about it, we were like, ‘This is perfect,'” said Stephen.

According to the family, the concert will be an annual event that will benefit numerous causes near and dear to Danny’s heart.

The Terminal Tower was also lit blue Wednesday night in Danny’s honor.