LIVE: Members of Ohio National Guard returning home from deployment

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 145th Armored Regiment, are returning home from deployment.

They spent the last year in the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“During the deployment, the Soldiers were part of the 30th Armored Brigade Combat

Team, comprising 4,200 National Guard members from four states: Ohio, West Virginia,

North Carolina, and South Carolina,” the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department said.

The regiment is flying back in smaller groups at different times. There currently is no public welcome home ceremony planned.

They are expected to arrive at about 4 p.m. Friday at the International Exposition Center where they will be reunited with their families.

