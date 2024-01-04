(WJW) – The Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall is saying farewell to the band’s farewell tour.

Bonsall, 75, made the announcement on social media.

“I am now to a point that walking is impossible,” he shared about his battle with neuromuscular disorder.

“I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult,” Bonsall shared.

Bonsall has been a tenor with the country/gospel group since 1973.

“I was 25 years old in 1973 when I joined The Oak Ridge Boys,” Bonsall said. “I am 75 years old in 2023 and I am STILL an Oak Ridge Boy. It has been and still IS an amazing ride.”

“It has been a great 50 years!” Bonsall said. “I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are on their “American Made: Farewell Tour.” The tour has shows scheduled through September of 2024.

The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved 17 #1 hits, including “American Made” and “Elvira.”

“The @oakridgeboys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!” Bonsall wrote.