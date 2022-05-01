CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wonderful Star Wars-themed holiday May 4 (as in, “May the Fourth be with you”) is being celebrated all month long at all Ohio Melt Bar and Grilled locations.

The local chain is bringing the wildly popular sci-fi film series to life with a fresh special menu. New sandwich options include the following:

The triple deck Han Solo Burger, which includes four burgers, bread, dill pickles, tomato, lettuce and lots of American cheese.

Vader’s Peanut Thai Fighter Melt, which includes lo mein noodles, sticky peanut sauce, peppers, onions, cabbage and pepper-jack cheese.

The Wookiee, which is sweet and includes banana, chocolate, sweet cream cheese and more.

The Wookiee bread pudding, which is exactly what it sounds like.

While the world of Star Wars has expanded greatly in recent years, due to Disney purchasing the property, the original film came out in 1977.

Find our more about the May the Fourth menu and various Melt location hours right here.