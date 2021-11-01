Melt Bar & Grilled reduces menu during ‘new normal’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Like many businesses in the food service industry, Melt Bar & Grilled is facing challenges as it navigates through the “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-year-old restaurant announced today they are reducing their menu to guarantee they “continue to provide the best food, the best service and the best overall experience at all their locations.”

They hope to get back to their full menu someday and an important part of their past – revolving monthly food and drink features.

But until then, they’ll offer a condensed and specialized menu of all their Melt favorites.

Check out the reduced menu here.