Melt Bar and Grilled’s Cleveland Heights location to permanently close after 10 years

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Melt Bar and Grilled announced plans Sunday to permanently close its Cleveland Heights location.

“It’s been 10 great years in Cleveland Heights,” owner Matt Fish said in a statement. “But with our lease expiring at the end of 2020 and the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Melt Cleveland Heights location.”

The spot, which opened in 2010 and was the franchise’s second location, did not offer patio seating and had been closed since the end of June.

“We loved being a part of the Cleveland Heights community and want to thank our loyal Melt fans,” Fish said. “We have cherished the last decade and thank you all for your support.”

All other Melt locations throughout Ohio remain open at this time.

