(WJW) – Melania Trump‘s mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away, the former first lady confirmed on social media Tuesday night.

Melania made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying her mother was, “a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth and dignity.”

According to reports from FOX News and other outlets, former President Donald Trump had said Knavs was “very ill” in a hospital in Miami during his New Year’s Eve celebration. Melania was reportedly with her in the hospital at the time.

Melania went on to say that Knavs was fully devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson and son-in-law.

“We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” the former first lady said.

Knavs was 78 years old when she died.