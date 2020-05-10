Melania Trump issues special Mother’s Day message honoring mothers, grandmothers & motherly figures

WASHINGTON (WJW) — First Lady Melania Trump released a special Mother’s Day message asking all Americans to honor our country’s mothers, grandmothers and all motherly figures.

“On this Mother’s Day I want to take a moment to honor and thank all of the caring, selfless and devoted moms of America,” the First Lady said.

Trump says a mother’s love “cannot be replaced or replicated” and that it helps children grow and prsoper.

She also says that moms play a vital role in our society as they shape the morals and values our world’s future leaders and innovators.

“I ask each of you to take time today to thank a mother and let her know how much you appreciated her,” she said.

Trump also wishes all of America’s mothers a Happy Mother’s Day.

