CLEVELAND (WJW) – Meijer is putting the finishing touches on its new neighborhood market in Cleveland.

The 40-thousand square foot Fairfax Market is set to open on Jan. 16 at 2190 E. 105th St.

According to Meijer, it’s been developed in partnership with the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation and Fairmount Properties.

“Fairfax Market is committed to being more than just a new store. We will be an involved partner, investing in the community and supporting local businesses,” Fairfax Market Store Director Alan Jordan said. “We look forward to providing convenient access to fresh, quality food and other necessities at good prices, and we can’t wait to welcome our neighbors into the store next month.”

﻿Fairfax Market will carry fresh meat and deli items, fresh produce, and Meijer and national brand items.

According to Meijer, the store will also carry more than 2,000 local products, including Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Micah’s Supreme Sauce, PUR Spices, Akron Honey, Lemon Waves and beauty care products from Catlin Naturals.

The store’s regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.