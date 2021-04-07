Meijer opening new gas station, convenience store in Seven Hills

**Take a tour of Meijer’s Avon location in the video, above**

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Meijer has is opening a new gas station and convenience store in Seven Hills on Thursday.

The Meijer Express gas station opens at 6 a.m.

Located at 7701 Broadview Road, the gas station and convenience store provide 24-hour access to food and fuel, 7 days a week.

The station has 10 pumps offering all grades of gas, including E85 and diesel.

The Seven Hills Meijer Express features grab-and-go snacks, lottery, fresh-brewed coffee, pizza by the slice, and a beer cave with craft beer options.

The retailer is opening the site ahead of opening its new supercenter in the city on May 13.