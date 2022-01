CLEVELAND (WJW) – Meijer is offering free home deliveries on orders more than $35, the retailer announced Monday.

Starting this week, the free home delivery service will be available through Jan. 29.

Meijer said it’s part of an effort to give shoppers more options during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers who shop online or through the Meijer app can schedule a delivery or pick-up time that’s convenient for them.

The free service is being offered at all Meijer locations.