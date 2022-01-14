Meijer hiring hundreds for Brunswick, Canton stores

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Meijer plans to hire about 600 people as construction continues on its new locations.

The grocery store chain said it expects to open at 3000 Center Rd. in Brunswick and 4866 Fulton Dr. NW in Canton later this spring.

Available positions include clerks, cashiers, meat cutters and cake decorators. Starting pay varies. Paid parental leave, education reimbursement and health insurance options are offered.

Meijer said it will screen applicants within the next few weeks and will begin interviews in mid-February.

Those interested in applying can go to Meijer’s website and click “Search New Store Open Jobs.”