Meijer hiring 300 for new Seven Hills store

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Meijer is hiring 300 people for its new store in Seven Hills.

Positions include cashiers, cake decorators and meat cutters.

Employees receive weekly pay, paid parental leave and educational reimbursements. The store chain also offers access to health insurance options and retirement planning.

Candidates can apply online by clicking here and going to “Search New Store Open Jobs.”

The store is located at 7701 Broadview Rd.