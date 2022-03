BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Grocery store chain Meijer said it plans to hiring 100 more people at its upcoming store in Brunswick.

In-person interviews will be March 10 and March 11 at the Brunswick Recreation Center. Candidates must apply online by March 7.

Available positions include clerks, cashiers and inventory control. Meijer offers access to health insurance and 401k options.

To apply, go to the Meijer website and click “Search New Store Open Jobs,” then enter “Brunswick.”