Meijer donates turkeys to Greater Cleveland Food Bank with Browns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Meijer is donating 6,000 turkeys to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Thursday.

The turkeys, which are part of Meijer‘s $1 million donation to food banks across the Midwest, will be distributed at the city of Cleveland’s municipal parking lot. Representatives from the retailer and the Cleveland Browns, including guard Joel Bitonio, will be on hand to help.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank continues to assist thousands dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it served about 400,000 people.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override