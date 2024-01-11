CLEVELAND (WJW) — The new 40 thousand square foot Meijer Fairfax market will create about 50 full and part-time jobs.

When it opens to the public next Tuesday it will also be the first full supermarket in the Fairfax community since the 1970’s.

“The convenience of our location is really astounding. I think we’re in an amazing position to be able to service everyone and alienate no one,” Fairfax Market Director Alan Jordan said.

It’s that convenience factor that has been missing in this area. Some of the city’s lowest-income residents had the most difficult path of fresh food.

In their latest look at supermarket access, a map by the Cuyahoga County Health Department shows that for most people in the Fairfax and Central neighborhoods in Ward 6, there is no easy access to a market.

“I remember there used to be a Save More. It was like 100 and something and woodland and I remember we used to have to go there to get groceries and come back it was far,” Alia Edwards said

Edwards grew up near East 63th Street and Woodland Avenue. She said going to the market as a kid wasn’t always convenient.

Meijer said it will feature about 200 products produced locally and from around Ohio.

“We really have the opportunity to be a hub a resource for people to learn gather and connect we’ve had discussions with local chefs for healthy cooking demonstrations and Cleveland clinic physicians about healthy shopping,” Jordan said. “Having those opportunities to connect and educate be more than just selling the fresh products they need and deserve”

Stocking and training are still going on at the market to get ready for opening day at 6 a.m. on January 16.

When it does open its doors, it will bring back something that’s been missing her for far too long.