(WJW) – It’s a boy! Meghan Trainor welcomed her second child with husband Daryl Sabara over the weekend.

In an Instagram announcement on Tuesday, Trainor said Barry Bruce Trainor was born on July 1, which also happened to be the seven-year anniversary of the couple’s first date.

The touching post showcases photos of Trainor, Sabara and other family members with the newborn in the hospital.

“We had an amazing, successful C-section,” Trainor said in the post. “Thank you to all the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Sabara told People back in June that their first son, 2-year-old Riley, is looking forward to being a big brother.

Fellow celebrities sent well wishes in the comments, with Paris Hilton saying, “Congratulations sis! So happy for you!” and Mandy Moore saying, “Go Mama! And welcome to the party, Barry! What a lucky dude!”

The singer and “Spy Kids” actor got married in 2018.