Meghan McCain gives birth to first child, gives her patriotic name

(WJW) — Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, have welcomed their first child into the world.

Liberty Sage McCain Domenech was born on Sept. 28, according to The View.

We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! https://t.co/YO3ad1jpvb — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, and Domenech were married in November 2017. They announced their pregnancy in March.

At the time she said on Instagram: “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

McCain later posted on Instagram back in May addressing questions about her pregnancy, on which she remained tight-lipped.

She said at the time “given that people write on photos I put up o fmy family that they are glad my dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.”

McCain passed away in August 2019 at the age of 81 following a battle with brain cancer.

