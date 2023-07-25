*Related video above: Watch out for lottery scammers online*

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is luck on your side? Mega Millions just revealed the winning numbers for its estimated $820 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier is 4X.

There’s also a $418.3 million cash option.

This is the fifth highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Nobody has claimed the top prize since April.

If nobody wins the big prize, the next chance at the jackpot will be Friday at 11 p.m.

Read more about Mega Millions right here.