CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? Mega Millions just announced Friday night’s winning numbers.

The jackpot has climbed to a cool $301 million with a $160.3 million cash option.

The winning numbers are: 5, 50, 53, 58, 64 and Mega Ball 22. The Megaplier is 4X.

During the 11 p.m. Mega Millions drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70 and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25.

There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

The Powerball jackpot is also getting higher at $270 million. The cash value is $145.5 million. The next drawing is Saturday.