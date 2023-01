CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling lucky on this Friday the 13th? Mega Millions just drew tonight’s winning numbers for the massive $1.35 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier is 2X.

There’s also a $724.6 cash option.

Right now, this is the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. You can also see the winning numbers here.