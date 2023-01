A billboard along Interstate 95 advertise the Mega Millions jackpot in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WJW) – It’s time to check your tickets! Mega Millions just drew Friday night’s winning numbers for the $940 million jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier is 3X.

The jackpot now sits at the sixth largest prize in U.S. history.

There’s a $486 million cash option as well.

If no one comes up lucky Friday night, the next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m.

You can also find the winning numbers here.