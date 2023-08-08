***Related video above: When are the drawings for Ohio’s lottery games?***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s that time again — Mega Millions has announced the winning numbers its massive $1.58 billion jackpot.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers are: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier is 2X.

It’s been 31 straight drawings since someone won big back in April, making the jackpot the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

There’s also a $783.3 million cash option up for grabs.

If nobody wins the jackpot, the next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.

