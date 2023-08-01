***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Who wants to be a… billionaire? Mega Millions just revealed the winning numbers for its gigantic $1.1 billion jackpot.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12. The Megaplier is 4X.

There is also a $550.2 million cash option up for grabs.

Nobody has claimed the jackpot since April 18, bringing the prize to the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

If there still isn’t a winner, the next chance at the big prize will be Friday at 11 p.m. Read more about the lottery game right here.

Didn’t win? You can still claim something sweet. Krispy Kreme is offering one original glazed donut through Aug. 2 for guests who show their purchased Mega Millions ticket.