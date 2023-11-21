(WJW) – A man who won a staggering $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is suing his daughter’s mother. He claims the woman told his family about the win, and by doing so violated a non-disclosure agreement.

The man, known only as “John Doe,” opted for the one-time cash payment of $723.56 million, which would leave him with approximately $404 million after taxes. To maintain his anonymity, he chose to claim the winnings under a trust.

However, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, John Doe is now seeking damages from his daughter’s mother, identified as “Sara Smith” in the lawsuit, for violating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) they had signed.

The NDA, signed two weeks before the man claimed his prize in February, required Sara Smith to keep the lottery win a secret until their daughter reaches the age of 18 in June 2032. The purpose of this agreement was to safeguard John Doe’s identity, physical location, assets, and their daughter from media and public attention, according to the Daily Beast.

In exchange for her compliance with the NDA, the man agreed to provide Sara Smith with support and ongoing security resources.

Under the terms of the NDA, Sara Smith was required to inform John Doe within 24 hours if she violated the agreement. However, she allegedly failed to notify him after revealing the win to his father and stepmother over the phone.

John Doe is now trying to find out who else she may have told.

The court documents argue that the unauthorized disclosure of the lottery win has caused John Doe “irreparable injury.”

John Doe is seeking a minimum of $100,000 in damages for each violation of the NDA, in addition to attorney fees and court costs.