Mega Millions ticket hits jackpot; Powerball still up for grabs

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – A ticket sold in New York matched the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.

36-41-45-51-56 with a Mega Ball of 13.

The jackpot was worth $432 million, with a cash option of $315 million.

No information has been released about the winner.

The Powerball is an even bigger jackpot, and the next drawing is Wednesday night.

The $490 million prize has continued to go unclaimed.

To win, you have to match 5 numbers plus the Powerball.

The cash option is $355.1 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

FOX8.com will have the winning numbers.

