CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some giant jackpots will be drawn this week.

Up first, the Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The grand prize is now $600 million.

The cash option is $442.4 million.

If you don’t hit that jackpot, the Powerball will be drawn Wednesday.

That is estimated to be a $550 million jackpot.

It has a cash value of $411.4 million.

