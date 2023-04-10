*Attached video: Does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After no weekend jackpot winners, it could be time for you to win big!

According to the Ohio Lottery website, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $441 million while Monday’s Powerball jackpot is at $192 million.

The Mega Millions has a cash option of $238.8 million cash option, while the Powerball winner has a cash option of $104.9 million.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 11, 22, 24, 51, 60 and Powerball 18. The Powerplay was 3x.

Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 12, 32, 49, 51, 66 and 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.