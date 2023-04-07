*Attached video: does my lottery ticket purchase help Ohio schools?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It could be time for you to win big!

According to the Ohio Lottery website, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to $414 million while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is at $186 million.

The Mega Millions has a cash option of $221 cash option, while the Powerball winner has a cash option of $101.6 million.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 3, 5, 9, 42, 52 and Powerball 11. The Powerplay was 2x.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 1, 37, 45, 62, 64, 4, x3