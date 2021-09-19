Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb: See when and how to watch the next drawing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winning ticket still has yet to be claimed and so the jackpots are growing – for both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and the jackpot is up to $432 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. and the jackpot is up to $472 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 5, 36, 39, 45, 57 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

Winning numbers are available here and here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral