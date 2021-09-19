Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb: See when and how to watch the next drawing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winning ticket still has yet to be claimed and so the jackpots are growing – for both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and the jackpot is up to $432 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 17-32-40-59-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m. and the jackpot is up to $472 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 5, 36, 39, 45, 57 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

Winning numbers are available here and here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.