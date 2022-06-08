(WJW) – Maybe Lady Luck will be on your side! The jackpots for both the Powerball and Mega Millions are getting higher.

The next drawing is the Powerball, which will be held Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is currently $210 million with a cash value of $121.3 million. The lottery has not claimed a jackpot winner in several weeks. Monday’s numbers were 02-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The Mega Millions has an even bigger jackpot.

It boasts a $226 million grand prize with a cash payout of $129.8 million.

Tuesday’s numbers were 4-34-40-41-53 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.