(WJW) – The next Mega Millions drawing is still a day away, but already anticipation is growing for what could be the game’s biggest jackpot ever.

Lottery officials say the estimated jackpot is now flirting with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Now, someone else could be a BILLIONAIRE!

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night, the estimated jackpot rolls to an estimated $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash). Although, lottery officials say when jackpots reach levels as high as this it’s hard to predict with complete accuracy.

But, one thing is for certain — the game is now attracting players across the county, and some who have never played until now.

“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.”

The next drawing is Tuesday, August 8.