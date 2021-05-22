Mega Millions: Winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania for $515 million jackpot

(WJW) — A winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania for the $515 million jackpot!

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawn on Friday were 6-9-17-18-48 plus the Mega Ball 8.

The cash option is $348.6 million.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2021. Most recently, $96 million was won by a New York couple on February 16. On January 22, a whopping $1.05 billion prize went to a group of players in Michigan. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, surpassed only by the massive $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018, according to Mega Millions.

The store location where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Monday.

The next estimated jackpot is $20 million when the drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

