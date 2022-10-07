A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

(WJW) — Whether or not Friday Night Touchdown scores were in your favor, you might want to try your luck with the lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $410 million with a cash option of $208.2 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 15; 18; 25; 33; 38 with Mega Ball: 25.

The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m. You can see the winning numbers here.

Powerball is climbing, too, nearing the $400 million mark.

Powerball’s next drawing is Saturday with a $378 million jackpot and a cash option of $198.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 26; 30; 33; 37; 62 with Powerball: 06.

See Saturday’s winning numbers here.