(WJW) — After no winning ticket was sold for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot is closing in on $1 billion.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $940 million, with a $483.5 million cash option.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier is 4X.

In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize; the record $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018; a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan in 2021; and that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois this past July, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot remains in the fourth spot for largest prizes ever in Mega Millions history.

Friday’s drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each.