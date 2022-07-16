In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed over the half a billion dollar mark – at $530 million!

The cash option is $304.7 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were: 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64 with Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 5X.

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 19 at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $2.

If someone hits the jackpot on Tuesday, it could be the eighth largest on record.

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are one in 292.2 million for the top prize.

Find Tuesday’s winning numbers here.