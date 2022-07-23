In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WJW) — Anticipation is building and so is the Mega Millions jackpot!

It soared to $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million.

The jackpot rolled again on Friday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

There were still millions of winners in Friday night’s drawing – a total of 3,428,412 winning tickets at all prize levels. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three of them are worth $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier. They were sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York.

The remaining Match 5 winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia.

There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won – in any game – at a higher level than next Tuesday’s estimated prize of $790 million. Two were Mega Millions jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.050 billion won in Michigan in 2021.

The current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on January 13, 2016.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $790 million (est) 7/26/2022 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

The next drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.