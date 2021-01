CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $510 million dollars.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The cash option is $377.4 million.

You have to match all six numbers to win the jackpot.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Powerball jackpot is now $470 million.

It has a cash option of $362.7 million.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

