Mega Millions jackpot soars to $850 million, plus another Powerball drawing tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is getting a whole lot bigger. It’s now up to $850 million — the second largest prize in game history!

No ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, which were: 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and the gold Mega Ball 15.

“There were a total of 4,682,795 winning tickets at all prize levels in the January 15 drawing, including eight that matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize. Two of those were sold in New Jersey, with one each in California, Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin,” according to a press release.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, Jan. 19 And don’t forget about the Powerball drawing tonight. The jackpot is now up to $640 million. Goodluck!

