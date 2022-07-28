(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen again — to a whopping $1.1 billion, the second-largest jackpot in history.

According to a release from the Mega Millions, the prize has a cash value of $648.2 million. If won, it will only be behind the record $1.537 billion won on Oct. 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. It remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won with a single ticket.

While no one has won the current jackpot, there have been more than 28.1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 42 worth $1 million or more since the last jackpot was won in April.

Those prizes have been won in several states, including in Ohio, where a $1 million ticket was sold at Hirsch’s Marathon Station in Berea. The player chose all the numbers except the Megaball and hit Tuesday night.

The other big winner in Ohio had the Megaplier, which was 3x Tuesday night, so that prize is worth $3 million. That winning Megaplier was sold at Bell Store in St. Clairsville.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Tickets are $2. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings happen at 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ? $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA