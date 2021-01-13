Mega Millions jackpot now at $750 million after no winning tickets drawn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing once again, as no tickets matched the numbers to win after Tuesday’s drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were: 12 14 26 28 33 and 9, with a Megaplier X2.

Nine tickets had the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

Friday’s jackpot will now be at least $750 million.

Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery stands at $550 million.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: