*Attached video: What out for lottery scammers online.

(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot is getting even bigger!

After no one took the big prize on Tuesday night, the jackpot is now up to $427 million with a cash option of $220.6 million.

Tuesday’s numbers were 21, 33, 54, 61, 67, Mega ball 12 and the Megaplier was 3x.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday, July 7 at 11 p.m.