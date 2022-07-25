(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $810 million! The cash option is $470.1 million.

The jackpot remains the third highest in Mega Millions history.

No one claimed Friday’s jackpot. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m.

Friday’s numbers were 14-40-60-64-66. The Mega Ball was 16.

Tickets are $2 apiece. Ohio lottery players bought 1.7 million tickets for Friday’s drawing. Ohio lottery officials are expecting even more tickets will be sold for Tuesday’s drawing.

Ohio’s last Mega Millions jackpot prize was sold in December of 2019 at Giant Eagle in Mentor.